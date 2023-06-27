Top cricket body ICC on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as the main event is scheduled to be held in India this year.
The much-anticipated event will start on October 5 when England will take on New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
For Pakistan, the first two games of the event will be on October 6 and 12. Team Green will face India on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
Ten squads will lock horns for the title across multiple venues with action to continue till November 19, with Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the opener and the mighty final.
Pakistan’s schedule for ICC World Cup 2023
|October 6
|Pak vs Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|October 12 –
|Pak vs Qualifier 2
|Hyderabad
|October 15
|Pak vs India
|Ahmedabad
|October 20
|Pak vs Australia
|Bengaluru
|October 23
|Pak vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|October 27
|Pak vs South Africa
|Chennai
|October 31
|Pak vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|November 4
|Pak vs New Zealand (Day match)
|Bengaluru
|November 12
|Pak vs England
|Kolkata
Let it be known that daytime fixtures will start at 10:00 am PST while all other games will be held at 01:30 pm PST.
As of now, at least eight countries have advanced to the event through the Cricket World Cup Super League and now winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier will make etch their name for the final two spots.
