Pakistan’s Saba Haleem becomes first woman ‘in the world’ to climb Gondogoro Peak

LAHORE – Saba Haleem, a LUMS graduate, has made history as she has reportedly become the first woman in the world to climb a technical snow-capped Gondogoro Peak located in northern Pakistan.

The young girl was a member of a group led by Rozi Ali, a senior mountain climber who has an honor of summiting all of Pakistan’s 8000’er peaks.

Gondogoro Peak is located in the Baltistan region of Pakistan in the Karakorum Range. It is surrounded by the world’s second-highest peak K2, and Broadpeak in the north, Mashebrum in the west, and Laila Peak in the south.

Earlier this month, a three-member family team of climbers, including 15-year-old Amina Shigri, successfully summited 6,400 meters Khusar Gang Peak located in northern Pakistan.

Amina has become the first female from Shigar valley of Gilgit-Baltistan to climb the peak. She was accompanied by her father and brother on the expedition.

The family embarked on their journey to climb Khusar Gang on August 26 and it took around one week for them to scale the peak located in the Shigar valley.

