Pakistan’s role important for Afghan peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday and emphasised on the importance of Islamabad’s role in bringing peace to war-torn Afghanistan. Kabulov also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards working for a political solution in Afghanistan. Qureshi reassured Kabulov that Pakistan will keep striving for peace in Afghanistan, as that is the only way peace and prosperity will come to the region.

Earlier, the Russian envoy met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua along with their respective delegations. Regional security and the efforts made by both Russia and Pakistan towards a political solution in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. Kabulov arrived in Islamabad on Monday to meet Pakistan’s senior civil and military leadership. The visit comes in the wake of the global community shifting its focus on a political solution to the 17-year-old Afghan conflict.

