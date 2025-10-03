Pakistan’s resilient diplomacy on the world stage

Fazal Karim Dadabuoy

AT the recently concluded 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pakistan once again demonstrated that it is not merely a participant in global dialogue, but a nation increasingly shaping it.

Led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s delegation carried a clear message: that the country stands as a responsible regional player, ready to contribute to peace, stability and shared progress. The Prime Minister’s address to the UNGA was widely acknowledged as one of the more compelling speeches of this year’s high-level debate. He touched on themes that resonate not only with Pakistan but with the broader international community: the urgent need for climate justice, the plight of the Palestinian people, regional peace and security and the imperative of economic cooperation. His emphasis on climate challenges was particularly poignant, given Pakistan’s devastating experience with floods in recent years. The call for global responsibility and collective action was met with appreciation by delegates who recognized that Pakistan speaks from hard-earned experience, not abstraction.

Equally significant was the Prime Minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to peace in South Asia. By drawing attention to the need for dialogue and restraint, he placed Pakistan in the role of a constructive voice in one of the world’s most sensitive regions. His words carried weight not just because of diplomatic polish but because of the reality that regional stability is inseparable from global security. The reception to his speech was a testament to Pakistan’s rising diplomatic standing. Observers noted that Pakistan’s presence this year was marked by confidence and purpose. Beyond the plenary address, the Pakistani delegation was active across bilateral and multilateral platforms, signaling that Islamabad’s engagement is not episodic but sustained.

One of the defining moments of the visit was the Prime Minister’s meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump. Originally slated for a thirty-minute discussion, the meeting extended well beyond ninety minutes—an unmistakable indicator of the seriousness with which Washington views its engagement with Islamabad. The inclusion of Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, further underscored the comprehensive nature of the dialogue, covering economic, strategic and regional security dimensions. While official readouts were understandably measured, the extended session itself conveyed more than any press release could: that Pakistan today commands a listening ear at the highest levels. Another important signal came from Pakistan’s participation in a meeting convened by President Trump with leaders from the Middle East and the wider Muslim world. In an era where the Muslim Ummah faces multiple challenges—from the crisis in Gaza to questions of representation in global governance—Pakistan’s seat at the table reinforced its role as a bridge-builder. It is a role grounded in history, but one that is gaining renewed relevance as Islamabad demonstrates both political will and diplomatic capacity.

Taken together, these engagements reflect more than just a successful UNGA visit. They underscore Pakistan’s evolving stature as a country capable of engaging on multiple fronts: humanitarian, economic, security and political. It is a stature earned through resilience. Pakistan has weathered internal and external challenges, yet its voice continues to be heard with increasing respect in international corridors. Critically, the narrative emerging from New York this year was not of Pakistan as a country beset by difficulties, but as a state offering solutions. Whether on climate resilience, conflict resolution, or South-South cooperation, Pakistan positioned itself as a contributor rather than a bystander. That positioning will be key as global fault lines continue to shift and new opportunities for leadership emerge.

Diplomacy often resists easy metrics. Success is not always measured in treaties signed or communiqués issued. Sometimes, it is reflected in intangibles: the length of a meeting that exceeds expectations, the applause after a speech that touches shared concerns, the invitations to join conversations with global leaders. By those measures, Pakistan’s presence at UNGA 80 was a resounding success. The road ahead will demand consistency and careful stewardship. But New York offered a clear glimpse into what Pakistan can achieve when it speaks with clarity and purpose. The Prime Minister’s speech, the Oval Office engagement and the active role in multilateral conversations are not isolated triumphs—they are part of a larger trajectory of reasserting Pakistan’s rightful place on the global stage. If the 80th UNGA session highlighted anything, it is that Pakistan’s diplomacy, when anchored in constructive engagement and strategic foresight, resonates well beyond its borders. In a world looking for voices of moderation and responsibility, Pakistan has shown it is prepared to answer the call.

—The writer is contributing columnist.