KARACHI – Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2 billion during July 23.

During the last month, remittances inflow decreased by 7.3 per cent on month on month basis and by 19.3 percent on year on year basis.

Saud Arabia remained the biggest source of remittances inflows with $486.7 million.

The other main sources include United Arab Emirates $315.1 million, United Kingdom $305.7 million and United States of America $238.1 million.