Pakistan’s religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor succumbed in a brutal car accident in the country’s federal capital, it emerged on Saturday.

In a statement, Islamabad police said Maulana Abdul Shakoor breathed his last in a road accident. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader was traveling towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott Hotel when his vehicle smashed into a pickup truck.

Shakoor was rushed to Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad but he could not survive.

Meanwhile, the man driving the black 4*4 vehicle has been detained and further proceedings are underway.

As the news hit social media, condolences started pouring in.

More to follow