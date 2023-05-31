Pakistan’s ranking in the rule of law index has fallen to that of Sudan and Myanmar: Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stated that without the rule of law, there can be no democracy, prosperity, or future for the nation.

The deposed prime minister once again criticized the ongoing crackdown on his party following the May 9 violence, in which enraged PTI workers attacked government and military installations in protest of his arrest. “Without rule of law, we will neither have democracy (freedom), prosperity, nor a future, he said.

Pakistan was 129 out of 140 countries in the rule of law index before the crackdown on PTI was unleashed with an assault on our fundamental rights never experienced before by the nation. Today we have fallen to the levels of Myanmar and Sudan where might is right is the law.… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2023

He added that since the crackdown began, Pakistan’s ranking in the Rule of Law index had substantially dropped.Prior to the PTI crackdown, which included an unprecedented attack on our fundamental rights, Pakistan ranked 129 out of 140 nations on the rule of law ranking. As of right now, we are on the same level as Myanmar and Sudan, where the rule of law is might over right.

In an earlier interview, Khan had also bemoaned the onslaught on his party.

“The Constitution and the legislation enable us to demonstrate peacefully. 10,000 PTI employees were detained after the government created a list of 23,000 of them, according to Khan in an interview.

He claimed that the detainees were denied access to their attorneys and that if civilians were convicted in military tribunals, democracy would be destroyed.

Semi-martial law is in effect. They intend to destroy PTI.

He was also questioned over the Supreme Court’s directive that Punjab hold elections on May 14.

“Elections did not take place despite the Supreme Court’s order.”

He added that their first objective is to overthrow the PTI and restore Nawaz Sharif as leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “The country is running on might,” he stated.

Moreover, he declared that he no longer needs “electables” because of his party’s widespread support.

The former prime minister, who is currently dealing with a plethora of legal issues after being ousted from power, boasted that the PTI has the nation’s largest vote base.

It doesn’t matter who leaves and joins the party if you have that many votes, he remarked.

Several prominent PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiyani, Memood Moulvi, Saifullah Niayzi, Ali Zaidi, and Imran Ismail, have declared their departure from Imran Khan and denounced the May 9 events. He was also questioned about the large flight of party leaders.