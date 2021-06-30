Pakistan’s positivity rate goes up again, recorded at 2.3% Daily Covid-19 report

Pakistan reported 27 new fatalities from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. National Command and Operation Centre’s data shows that 42,062 tests were conducted on June 29, of which 979 came back positive for Covid-19. The country’s positivity rate increased again and now stands at 2.3%.

Another 27 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,281.

Sindh reported the most deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab. Out of the 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, 13 people died on ventilators. The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 31,606.

\According to a province-wise breakdown, the active cases in Sindh are 11,852, in Punjab 17,218, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 9,525, in Islamabad Capital Territory 1,900, in Balochistan 746, in Gilgit-Baltistan 360 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 461.