Pakistan’s politics will change after military’s security briefing: Rashid

ISLAMABAD

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the course of politics in Pakistan would change following a closed doors briefing to lawmakers by the military high command scheduled for later in the day.

The interior minister, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said the country’s politics would now centre on national security after the Par-liamentary Committee on National Security receives the briefing on the situation in Afghanistan and other strategic matters.

Some 16 legislators have been specially invited to the meeting which will be attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa while DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is expected to give the main briefing.

“It will be an in-camera briefing to be given by mili-tary officials on internal and external security mat-ters,” Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan had announced after the meeting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the briefing will focus on Kashmir, Afghanistan and internal security chal-lenges.

“I will be attending the important meeting at 3pm today,” the interior minister told media persons, adding that he foresaw the government and opposi-tion treading a new path together in politics after it.

To a question, he remarked that the same opposition that had been talking about toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had now mentally ac-cepted that Imran Khan would lead the country for the next two years.