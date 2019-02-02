Pakistan’s political parties are united on Kashmir

Zardari tells Modi….

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday sent a clear message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should understand that all Pakistani political forces have the same stance on Kashmir.

He said this while addressing an all-parties conference on the Kashmir dispute here on Saturday.

The PPP Co-chairman emphasized that the government’s stance on Kashmir was also the stance of the entire nation. “I hope to see Kashmir free in my lifetime. We will never forget Kashmir, we will never leave Kashmir,” he added.

“Kashmir is in our DNA. It is an integral part of the Pakistani identity and we will never let Kashmir be separated from us,” pledged.

Zardari stated Pakistan’s efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue were dealt serious blows during times of military dictatorships, but said that Pakistan’s younger generations would pursue the matter till a fair resolution was achieved.

Calling for international intervention against New Delhi, he said Islamabad will continue to use all global forums to highlight India’s brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

He further said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must realise that Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue is not limited to any government’s policy. “The Pakistani nation is one when it comes to the Kashmir cause and it will never abandon the people of Kashmir.”

Former Presidentsaid the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination cannot be forgotten and added Pakistan People’s Party has always supported Kashmiris’ struggle for their birth right which was promised by the United Nations Security Council. The PPP leader urged the media to support the opposition’s attempts to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

