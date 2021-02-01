Pakistan’s picturesque Gwadar cricket stadium leaves ICC in awe

DUBAI – Fascinated and mesmerized by beauty of scenic Gwadar cricket stadium in southwestern province of Pakistan, Balochistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has challenged the world to show it more picturesque sports venue than it.

The top cricket body took to twitter to throw a challenge. It wrote, “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan”.

🖼️ Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We'll wait… 📸 @falamb3 pic.twitter.com/lz6nUGr9HH — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021

The challenge was made by the ICC as public was sharing admiration for the breathtaking stadium built among the jagged mountains on Twitter.

One of the most beautiful cricket stadium in the world. Gwadar cricket Stadium 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/9644kcr7ao — شدید PTI❤️ (@Madiha_khanam) January 29, 2021

The stadium with lush green fields was inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in November last year.

Last week, Fakhr-e-Alam, an actor and TV host, also shared a video of the stadium on his Twitter handle, terming it as the “most beautiful cricket ground”.