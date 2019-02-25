Pakistan’s participation in Jr Davis Cup in jeopardy

Islamabad

Following Pakistani shooters denial of Indian visas to participate in ISSF World Cup in Delhi, the participation of Pakistan in Junior Davis Cup also looms in jeopardy for the tournament to be held in India from April 8 to 15. Talking to APP, National Development Director, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Asim Shafiq said they have received a letter from our Indian counterpart for participation in the mega event but have not been granted an No Objection Certificate (NOC) yet, which was required to apply for visas.

‘The Indian Tennis Federation (ITF) will seek for NOC for Pakistan tennis players from their government and if we are granted NOC we will advance to the event,’ he said. He hoped the Indian government grants NOC to Pakistani tennis players saying India has gone low after International Olympic Committee (IOC) took a strong stand against them on the Pakistani shooters matter.

After India denied visas to Pakistan shooters, the IOC advised all global sports bodies not to hold events there until they receive written assurances from the Indian government that participants from all nations will be guaranteed entry. ‘We have our fingers-crossed and let’s see what happens. We have to depart India on April 7 for the Jr Davis Cup and even if we get visas on April 6 we can proceed for the tournament,’ he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp