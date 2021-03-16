Pakistan’s Opposition postpones long march against govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced on Tuesday that the long march scheduled for March 26 has been postponed.

Talking to media after a six-hour long meeting with leaders of the opposition, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that nine parties of the alliance are ready to tender resignations during the long march but the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had reservations in this regard.

He said that the PPP had sought time to take decision about resignations, adding that the long march should be considered postponed until the PPP submits its response.

This is a developing story…