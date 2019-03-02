Pakistan’s olive branch

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has extended an olive branch to India by deciding to release Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistan’s ground forces after his MiG-21 was shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on crossing the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. Speaking at the joint session of Parliament, he said Pakistan was releasing the pilot as a goodwill gesture and gesture of peace.

Indian pilot had to be released but to make the move at the height of the tension and amid unending threats from across the border required boldness and the Prime Minister proved that he was sincere about his claims for peace and Pakistan could go to any extent for the purpose. The very fact that majority of people of Pakistan as well as national political leadership and public opinion makers also hailed the decision is reflective of the desire of Pakistan to de-escalate the dangerous tension in the region, which, of course, was not triggered or initiated by Pakistan. Pakistani move has also been seen in the right perspective and a step in the right direction by saner members of the international community. Lauding Prime Minister Imran’s announcement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he spent a “good deal of time on the phone” with Pakistan and India to make sure “there was good information exchanged,” encouraging each country to defuse the tension. Other important members of the global community including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) are also engaged in efforts to defuse the tension. The release of the captured pilot shows Pakistan is responding positively to the calls of the international community for reduction of the tension by taking practical steps. It is, however, ironical that the other side is not demonstrating reciprocity and is instead portraying the release of the pilot as a move under pressure from India. Going a step further, as the Prime Minister of Pakistan was extending a goodwill gesture, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was still hurling threats. As if the embarrassment he received in response to his blunder of violating Pakistan’s airspace, Modi claimed that a ‘pilot project has been completed and now the real project would begin’.

Pilot project was aimed at testing nerves of Pakistan and the result is before Modi and he can rest assure that Pakistani nation stands fully ready and united to give a similar response in case of a full-fledged war. Pakistani leadership should also be mindful of media reports as highlighted by the ‘Independent’ that Israel is playing a big role in India’s escalating conflict with Pakistan. The report says for months, Israel has been assiduously lining itself up alongside India’s nationalist BJP government in an unspoken – and politically dangerous – “anti-Islamist” coalition, an unofficial, unacknowledged alliance, while India itself has now become the largest weapons market for the Israeli arms trade. Its another reports says Narendra Modi’s government – long affiliated to the far-right (and formerly outlawed) RSS paramilitary group – may be ready to escalate the conflict, against a backdrop of rising anti-Muslim hate across India. Simultaneously, India is taking measures aimed at taming Kashmiris in case of a war and the five-year ban on Jamat-e-Islami in Occupied Kashmir and arrest of its four hundred leaders and workers in a week ought to be viewed in this context. Knowledgeable and saner elements in India like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are holding Modi directly responsible for Pulwama attack and believe that Modi is playing a game of war to take advantage in elections. All this make it evident that the Indian Prime Minister is playing with fire just for brightening his electoral prospects but he seems to be ignorant of the reality that people of the region including his own over one billion would be the loser in case of a war that might not produce any winner. Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror and it was because of its contribution that the menace has become manageable. Attempts aimed at tarnishing image of Pakistan by labelling the baseless allegations of sponsoring terrorism would not succeed as it is evident to the world who is sponsor of state terrorism. A number of independent reports of what is happening in Occupied Kashmir substantiate this view of India being the one. Though some of the responsible members of the international community are realizing the gravity of the situation and trying to play their role in reducing the tension but in view of the urgency of the situation more needs to be done especially by the United Nations, which also has a duty to people of Kashmir as its resolutions remain unrealized and that is the fundamental wrong in the sub-continent.

