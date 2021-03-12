Pakistan’s northwestern province launches 1st public bicycle scheme

Pakistan’s northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched its first public bicycle sharing scheme. The project has been inaugurated by the government-owned TransPeshawar which also manages Peshawar’s metro bus service.

Termed “Zu bicycles” by the government, the word ‘Zu’ means ‘let’s go’ and has been taken from Pashto language which is the native language of the region.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the CM for Higher Education and Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the news on his twitter.

The wait is finally over and the Zu cycles are open for public use.With more than 300 cycles scattered at key locations in UoP, healthy & cheap commute finally becomes a reality. Lets pedal our way to a healthy economy & revive the beautiful city of flowers.#WeServeYou pic.twitter.com/8OimpiFFjp — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) March 11, 2021

The project holds immense significance to it because of its ability to provide an environment friendly and cost-effective commute. Hence, it can serve as great opportunity to endorse a clean and green environment.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan says that if a person wants to rent out the bicycle, he/she needs to deposit a refundable amount of rupees 3000. The first 30 minutes of the ride will be free but after that rupees 60 will be charged per hour.

‘Zu bicycle’ is a great initiative to not only promote cycling culture in Pakistan but to also propagate an Eco-friendly lifestyle among the citizens.