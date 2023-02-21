Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala mingles with Bollywood star at NBA games

Pakistan’s Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai was spotted rubbing shoulders with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Stars Weekend 2023.

Lately, Malala attended the NBA game with husband where she was clicked with the Simmba actor, Lindsey Vonn, and other stars.

In the viral snap, she can be seen posing for a selfie which was clicked by an Indian actor. Tensions between Pakistan, and India remain high in recent times with such rare moments drawing huge attention on social media as fans called for ventures between the two sides.

Singh, known for his eccentric style, was spotted donning a t-shirt with a checkered coat, and cap, coupled with a cool pair of glasses. Malala was seen wearing a green kurta with a red dupatta.

Malala’s husband shared his experience on Instagram, calling it an incredible experience. “Being a basketball fan, watching LeBron James, Karim Abdul Jabbar and Karl Malone together was an unforgettable experience. Not to forget all the other unbelievable stars present,” Asser said.

Picture Courtesy: asser.malik/Instagram

Pakistani activist remained quite social in recent times as she earlier interacted with Hollywood top actor Tom Cruise at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon.