Pakistan’s navigation system upgraded at par with int’l standards: Soomro

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Aviation & Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Tuesday inaugurated the 27th Steering Committee Meeting (SCM) of Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme–South Asia (COSCAP-SA) here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of SCM, the Federal Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan fully supported global policies and guidelines for a safe, efficient, sustainable and viable civil aviation.

He informed the participants that for building a strong and dependable air transport system, Pakistan has upgraded its air navigation infrastructure and installed adequate communication, navigation and surveillance facilities.

Enumerating the recent achievements made in Pakistan’s aviation sector he apprised that a newly built Islamabad International Airport is the most modern Greenfield airport in the country.

A number of other international airports have recently been expanded and up-graded. He further said that construction of New Gwadar Int’l Airport will not only make a robust air transport system of the country but will also trigger the economic growth in Pakistan.

Referring to the theme of the meeting “Together for aviation Safety”, Muhammad Mian Soomro emphasized that it must be put to work in the interest of aviation sector of South Asia region.

He expressed hope that this meeting will place emphasis on fostering sustained, peaceful and unifying ties amongst all Member States directed towards improving aviation safety.

Earlier in his welcome address Secretary Aviation Division and Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Squadron Leader (Retd) Shahrukh Nusrat said that Pakistan firmly believes in the philosophy of sustained advancement in the field of civil aviation.

“Our efforts for sustained growth in civil aviation are evident from the re-vamping of our National Aviation Policy and the associated re-vitalization of Governmental role in Regulations, the strengthening of Aviation Safety and Security practices, the liberalization of market access and traffic rights for our bilateral Partners and the pivotal modernization of airports and aerodromes”, he added.

He also emphasized that civil aviation authorities are regulators but they should also be the facilitators for the progression and sustainability of Aviation Sector around the globe.

He further emphasized that this Meeting of Steering Committee, is not a mere forum, it signifies a genuine desire of continual efforts towards strengthening civil aviation oversight capabilities and improving the level of effective implementation resulting in enhanced Aviation Safety of the Member States.

In his key-note address, Mr Hussain Jaleel, Chairman of COSCAP-SA and Chief Executive, Civil Aviation Authority Maldives highlighted the efforts of COSCAP-SA to promote the aviation safety as well as meet the professional proficiency requirements of ICAO. He also mentioned that how the forum is facilitating by imparting trainings and skill development of stakeholders in South Asian states under COSCAP-SA.

Captain Marie Helene Zubryckyj, Chief Technical Advisor COSCAP-SA also spoke on the occasion. She described the objectives of the meeting and provided the details of the agenda of all the three days of SC meeting. Later she conducted the introductory session of all the delegates.

It may be mentioned that the Co-operative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme – South Asia (COSCAP-SA) is a co-operative programme under the aegis of Int’l Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of eight South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The COSCAP-SA is managed by a Steering Committee consisting of the Directors General of civil aviation administration of its Member States; Director, ICAO Technical Cooperation Bureau; Regional Director, ICAO Asia Pacific Region; and the Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)

The COSCAP SA Steering Committee meets, at least once a year. So far its 26 meetings have been held in different Member States.

Its 27th Meeting is being held in a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan from 29th to 31st January 2019, hosted by Pakistan and is being organized by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

