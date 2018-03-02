Pakistan’s name in FATF grey list not to affect economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that inclusion of Pakistan’s name in FinancialAction Task Force (FATF), grey list would not affect economy of the country. The United States was trying to pressurize Pakistan to complete its agenda in Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private news channel. Pakistan had its own policy based on national interest, he added. “Our aim was to wipe out terrorism from Pakistan,” he said. As far as Pakistan’s economy was concerned after listing the name in FATF grey list, he said there would be no threat to our economy. In 2015, Pakistan’s name was included in white list, he added.

Orignally published by APP