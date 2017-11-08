Pakistan’s miniature painting, calligraphy exhibition opens

Islamabad

A research based travelling exhibition ‘From the Scroll to the Book’ to promote the traditional miniature painting and calligraphy of Pakistan was inaugurated at the Peace Garden Museum in Beijing, says a message received here on Tuesday. The exhibition, jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, China World Peace Foundation and China Cultural Heritage Foundation represented Pakistani traditional art form with contemporary approach of selected professional artists from different cities of the country.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan, Masood Khalid said that today’s exhibition is fusion of miniature, calligraphy and illumination art adding, this exhibition is reflection of cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between Pakistan and China. He said that the two countries stand as a perfect example for the world where people belonging to different cultures, languages and social values not only established brotherly relations but also made it an all-weather strategic partnership.

The Ambassador introduced Pakistani artists Rashid Butt, Alia Bilgrami, Amna Hashmi, Farrah Mahmood, Nasir Khan Seemab, Zohreen Murtaza and Saira Butt, who are part of the delegation, to the audience. He said that calligraphic work of a number of eminent Chinese artists is also on display and added, ‘We are already started work on China-Pakistan Cultural Corridor by arranging such exhibition.—APP