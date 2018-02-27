Pakistan’s measles crisis

ACCORDING to World Health Organisation (WHO) latest report Pakistan is facing an increasing number of measles cases. The numbers reveal that Pakistan not only experienced a significantly higher number of cases than the entire region but that the cases rose by more than one hundred percent in 2017, compared to previous year.

Under the national schedule, children between the ages of nine and fifteen months need to be vaccinated but the increasing number of measles cases implies that the Expanded Programme on immunisation has failed to ensure this. The parents are also to blame for the current catastrophic situation that should ring alarm bells in relevant health quarters. According to health experts, measles reduces a child’s ability to fight other diseases resulting in frequent illnesses. Measles deplete the body of Vitamin A, and any child who has contracted measles can develop problems such as diarrhoea, pneumonia and even blindness due to Vitamin A depletion as well as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) which can result in brain damage, hearing loss and even death. No specific treatment against measles is available since it is a viral infection. Therefore, vaccination is the only way to prevent the infection and related complications. Last year, a meeting conducted by Pakistan Health and Population Strategic Forum, chaired by Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar, had taken notice of the measles situation. In that meeting, it was agreed to launch a measles vaccination campaign in high-risk areas in April and a nationwide anti-measles drive in October this year. They also had decided to release a plan of action with mutual consultation amongst all the provinces. Since it is matter of life and health of our children, we will therefore urge both federal and provincial governments to join hands to reverse the course of this highly infectious disease. To avert large-scale outbreak, they need to immediately start anti-measles vaccination campaign targeting maximum coverage on the pattern of anti-polio drives. Heavy responsibility lies with the parents that they ensure vaccination of their children to avert any complications.

Related