Maria Khan, the captain of the Pakistani women’s football team, has officially signed a contract with a Saudi football club.

She becomes the first Pakistani female foot-baller to be a part of a Saudi Arabian team. Maria Khan, who gained recognition for her role in East-ern Flames, has a significant honor as she becomes the first foreign signing for the upcoming season of the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

The club aims to strengthen its team further by signing Pakistani professional football players for the upcoming season of the Saudi Premier League.

The club announced Maria’s signing on the microblogging site X, saying “Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC.” “The Club’s management contracted with the first foreign professional to support the ranks of the women’s first team in the women’s premier league this season,” the Arabic text of the post said.

Reacting to her signing, Maria hoped that play-ing with an international club would open more opportunities for Pakistani talent.

The club’s roster also shows players from Co-lombia, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco in the list. It may be noted that the club could win only two games out of the 14 in the inaugural edition of the Saudi Premier League last season.

Maria has previously played for WAPDA in Pakistan. The midfielder got everyone’s attention earlier this year with her stunning goal on a free-kick to equalise the game against the hosts Saudi Arabia in a four-nation tournament.

