Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,383.4 million on 15 December 2017.

This was announced by the State Bank of Pakistan in a statement here on Thursday.

It said that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by SBP: US$ 14,332.2 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,051.2 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 20,383.4 million

During the week ending 15 December 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 334 million to US$ 14,332 million.

The decrease in reserves is due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official outflows.—APP