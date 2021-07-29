Pakistan’s legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara buries on K2 by son

GILGIT – Pakistan’s celebrated climber Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during K2 Winter Expedition 2021, was buried on the world’s second-highest in the northern part of the country.

Bodies of Ali Sadpara, Icelending Climber John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohrwere were found around six months after they had gone missing during the expedition in February this year.

Sajid Sadpara, the son of late Ali Sadpara, and his team found the bodies near Camp 4 on K2 during their search operation.

Sajid, who has also summited the K2 for the second time, in a video message said that it was impossible to bring back the bodies of Ali Sadpara and other climbers could and it has been decided to burry them on the peak.

Camp-4 K-2

Sajid has single handedly retrieved the body from above bottleneck, carried down to C-4 and have secured the body there. He has offered fatih & recited verses of Holy Quran as per Islamic rituals and acc to wishes of his mother #RIPAliSadpara #MissionSadpara pic.twitter.com/Y4HKVdTl5F — Team Ali Sadpara (@ali_sadpara) July 28, 2021

Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan confirmed on Monday that the bodies of Pakistan’s legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Icelending Climber John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohrwere found at the world’s second-highest peak, K2, in northern Pakistan.

The bodies were found by deceased Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara and his team members near Base Camp 4 of K2.

The mountaineers had gone missing during winter 2021 expedition on February 5 and were declared dead a few days later after their bodies were not found.

The search team reached Camp 4, where the climbers are said to be disappeared, and they flew a drone to inspect the area when they found the bodies.

The GB minister said that the bodies will be brought back by Tuesday evening.

Sajid Sadpara announces mission to search father’s body

Last month, Sajid Sadpara had announced to summit K2 again in search of his father Ali Sadpara’s dead body and make a documentary on the deceased’s life.

During a press conference, Sajid said that he wanted to know what had happened to his father and Icelandic climber.

Son confirms death of Ali Sadpara

Death of celebrated Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara was confirmed by his son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, on February 18 after days-long search mission failed to trace him and two foreign climbers.

Ali Sadpara, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto, for a joint K2 ascent, left the highest camp on the evening of February 4, 2021.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team, on February 5, 2021 had successfully summited the 8,611-metre peak, a month after when their first attempt was failed.

Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani climber to have summited eight peaks measuring over 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) – five in Pakistan and three in Nepal – during his illustrious climbing career.

The tragic death of Ali Sadpara, John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto was mourned by the people of Pakistan and international media.

