Pakistan’s legend actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

Anwar Iqbal, a veteran Pakistani television actor, and director passed away after a protracted illness, confirmed a family member on Thursday.

The 71-year-old actor had been suffering from an undisclosed ailment for some time. On Saturday, he had issued a statement asking fans to respect for his privacy during health complications.

He had shot to fame with the hit Pakistani drama series “Shama”. In early 1980, he played role in Naseem Hijazi’s Akhri Chattan.

The late actor made his directorial debut in 1984 when he directed drama serial, Ishq Pecha. He was credited for producing first Balochi feature film, Hammal o Mahganj in Pakistan.

He was a son of a well-known politician from Balochistan, Haji Muhammed Iqbal Baloch, who had played a prominent role in the struggle for independence of Pakistan