Pakistan’s largest Thar coal-based power plant turned on

The largest coal-based power plant in the country, Thar Block-1, was scheduled to begin commercial operations on February 5, 2023, according to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Shanghai Project is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and has a 1320 MW generation capacity (CPEC). Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, is the company developing the project.

The project, which is estimated to generate 9 billion units of power annually and save Rs. 250 billion annually, has attracted a significant amount of foreign direct investment totaling $1,912 million.

The four Thar coal-based power producing plants now produce 2,970 MW of electricity altogether, and the 330 MW ThalNova project is also operational.

With a combined capacity of 1,650 MW, the PPIB has already allowed the commissioning of three projects, including the 660 MW Engro, 660 MW Lucky, and 330 MW Hubco Thar power projects, which are all at the top of the NPCC’s merit order list.