Pakistan’s IT minister selected to lead G20’s Global Science, Technology and Innovation committee

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has been appointed as President of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a sub-organization of G20 countries.

The WBAF selected Pakistan from 127 countries, including India, for the office of Committee’s President.

The appointment of Syed Amin Ul Haque is based on his prominent role in the IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan, said a press release.

The organization encourages and supports startups, SMEs, around the world. It also ensures practical steps to promote science, technology and innovation.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey and several other world leaders are the member of this organization.

The IT minister termed the appointment an honor for Pakistan, adding: “I hope that it would pave way for Pakistan to become a technology hub in South Asia”.

He said that under the commitment of the Prime Minister, Pakistani artisans will access to international level while start-ups, small business entrepreneur and companies will access to global investors.

He said that Pakistan’s IT, science, technology and telecommunication sectors will be open to the world, which will result in business development, foreign investment and employment opportunities in the country.

He said holding of position of the President of STI Committee will greatly help in Pakistan’s access to foreign investors, multi-million dollar funds from all over the world, fulfilling digital vision of Pakistan and country’s economic stability.

Small businesses, technology companies, creative professionals and start-ups will have easier access to investors, while Pakistan has a great forum for branding around the world, he added.

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organization aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from start up to scale up, with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide. It is committed to collaborating globally to empower world economic development by creating innovative financial instruments for innovators, startups, and SMEs.

As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF Angel Investment Fund is designed to capitalize on the worldwide growth in entrepreneurial activity and venture financing for startups and scaleups and to benefit from WBAF’s extensive network of global investors, including angel investors, private equity funds, co-investment platforms, and wealth management institutions, family offices, VCs and acceleration centers.