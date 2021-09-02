Pakistan’s influencer marketing startup Walee raises $2.7 million in seed funding

KARACHI – Walee, an Islamabad-based influencer network, has raised $2.7 million in seed funding from Z2C Limited, a communication company at heart.

The investment comes weeks after Z2C Limited-owned Starcom affiliate media agency Brainchild Communications Pakistan inked a strategic partnership agreement with Walee to distribute Walee Enterprise, an AI-enabled social media listening, and digital service center platform.

Z2C is a Karachi-based company with interests in advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce.

The funding aims at helping the firm expand its services in Pakistan and the Middle East, boosting up product development and service growing clients across 10 core verticals.

The online influencer network plays a role of bridge between multichannel networks and influencers with advertisers and media agencies.

Walee offers content creators a digital infrastructure to efficiently connect with advertisers, show interest to partake in a campaign, execute on deliverables, and get paid all from one system.

The startup was launched in 2019 by Ahsan Tahir and currently, it is Pakistan’s fastest-growing and largest influencer marketing services and social commerce play, with more than 100,000 registered users.

The full suite of MarTech products and services under Walee includes Walee Influencer Marketing, Walee Shops, Walee Marketplace, Walee Pocket, and Walee Enterprise. Supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google Accelerator, Ignite under the Ministry of IT, Amazon and others, Walee is already a leading MarTech player nationally.

