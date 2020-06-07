Pakistan’s inflation not highest in world: SBP

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan said that inflation rates in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday issued a clarification with reference to news reports that the country had witnessed the highest inflation in the world in 2020.

“A chart from our Inflation Monitor has generated erroneous headlines. It compares Pakistan’s inflation to a few developed and developing countries,” SBP

said on Twitter.

“While Pakistan did have a relatively elevated inflation rate so far in FY20, it is not true that it was the highest in the world,” the central bank clarified. It added that inflation rates in Argentina, Iran, Nigeria and Turkey were higher than that of Pakistan’s, noting that “since January, inflation in Pakistan has fallen sharply and much faster than in most other emerging markets”.