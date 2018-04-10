Pakistan’s industry vertical digitization supports vision 2025

84pc of CIOs rank digital transformation as critical by 2022

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Digital transformation is the top priority for Pakistan’s CIOs to transform industry verticals and daily lives, the global digital transformation enabler SAP announced today at SAP NOW Pakistan, one of the country’s largest technology events.

Pakistan business leaders at SAP NOW Pakistan agreed with global research that shows 84 percent of organizations rate digital transformation as critical by 2022, according to the recent landmark SAP Digital Transformation Executive Study, conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics.

“Digital Leaders” are finding 23 percent higher revenue, 85 percent market share, and 80 percent profitability.

However, as the survey shows only 3 percent of organizations have undergone a digital transformation, Pakistan’s CIOs are accelerating digital transformation; aligned with Pakistan Vision 2025 and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor goals economic growth, smart government, and Smart Cities.

“Digitization is the top priority for Pakistan’s CIOs to solve real-world challenges, from enhancing healthcare with digital patient records to mitigating climate change by predicting floods,” said Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan.

“SAP NOW emphasizes how emerging technologies — such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the blockchain, and the Internet of Things — can make a major mark on Pakistan’s society.