Pakistan’s Inayat Ullah wins Silver medal in Asian Cadet Wrestling

Pakistan’s Wrestler Inayat Ullah clinched silver medal after losing the final of the 69kg weight category in the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Inayat won the first fight against Tajikistan wrestler, second fight against Iran, third fight against Mangolia. The final fight was lost against the Kazakhstan and grabbing silver medal after 28-year long history.

Chairman Pakistan Wrestling Federation Syed Aqil Shah and Secretary General Ch. Arshad Sattar appreciated the performance of the wrestler Anayat Ullah who was only one wrestler who participated in the Championship and won the silver medal for Pakistan.

Aqil Shah said that there is more potential in the game in the country and urged upon the govt to come up with cash incentives to young promising Anayat Ullah who grabbed silver medal before recording victories against his top rivals from Tajikistan, Iran and Mangolia.—APP