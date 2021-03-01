Pakistan’s Imran Khan congratulates China’s Xi Jinping for ‘eradicating extreme poverty’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and his government for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Khan said that “never before in history have 750 million people been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years.”

“For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt,” he added.

The Pakistani premier further said that we can do the same for our people with determination and commitment.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2021

Last Thursday, President Xi had announced a “complete victory” in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing.

It marked a signature initiative of his eight-year tenure during which, according to state media, nearly 100 million people were lifted from poverty by investing 1.6 trillion yuan.