Pakistan’s humanitarian gesture

DESPITE the fact that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav of Indian Navy is not an ordinary prisoner or criminal but a spy and killer, Pakistan not only allowed but also facilitated meeting of his wife and mother with him in every respect and both returned to India satisfied after a 40-minute meeting. And they have every reason to be satisfied because medical report presented on the occasion, his appearance and good physical health must be a source of consolation for the family that he is being kept as a VIP despite committing grievous crimes. As pointed out by Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal, who deftly and professionally handled the entire exercise, the meeting was allowed on humanitarian consideration and in line with Islamic principles and spirit.

Jhadav has become a symbol of Indian crude involvement in terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan, the details of which have been given by the RAW agent himself in several video statements. He is behind many terrorist incidents and has blood of many innocent souls on his hands but still Pakistan showed magnanimity in arranging a meeting with his family members. That India has something to hide was also confirmed when it decided not to allow mother and wife of the spy to talk to journalists and also did not permit its media persons to come to Pakistan despite a decision by Foreign Office to facilitate their visits. It is also regrettable and condemnable that as Pakistan was arranging a meeting of Jadhav with his family members, Indian troops engaged in unprovoked firing on the Line of Control killing three Pakistani soldiers and injuring another on Rakhchikri sector. Apart from meeting of Jhadav with his family members, Pakistan also decided a few days back to release Indian fisherman as a goodwill gesture. These moves and Indian response and reaction convey clear message to the outside world as to who is a spoiler of peace in the region. It has been endeavour of Pakistan all along to maintain peace with neighbours especially India but it is understood it takes two to tango. There is a limit to unilateral gesture by Pakistan, which is being taken by the government at the cost of its own popularity, as people of Pakistan are totally against making any compromise on dignity and honour of the country.

