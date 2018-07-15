Pakistan’s future linked with free, fair elections: PML-N

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has remarked that the future of Pakistan is linked with fair, free and above all peaceful elections.

in a statement on social media, it further stated that PML-N has suspended its political campaign today (Sunday) to mark the observance of the national day of mourning regarding the Mastung tragedy.

A total of 131 people were killed after a suicide bomber struck Nawab Siraj Raisani’s election meeting in Darenghar area of Mastung.

Siraj Raisani, the brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawaz Aslam Raisani, was a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate from PB-35 constituency.

