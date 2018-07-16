Pakistan’s future linked with fair polls: PML-N

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has remarked that the future of Pakistan is linked with fair, free and above all peaceful elections in a statement on social media, it further stated that PML-N has suspended its political campaign on Sunday to mark the observance of the national day of mourning regarding the Mastung tragedy.

The attack on political meetings is all the more worrisome given the elections are just ten days away.

APP adds: Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the PML-N’s competition was with those who had just levelled allegations during the last five years. She added the PML-N had competition with those who just did politics of containers and sit-ins. She said that PML-N supporters would run this campaign, adding that Hamza Shehbaz had announced that he would run campaign for Maryam Nawaz.—INP

