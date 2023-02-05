Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf passes away after prolonged illness

DUBAI – Pakistan’s former chief of army staff and president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf breathed his last at the age of 79.

The former military ruler, who was suffering from amyloidosis, succumbed after a long illness, his family confirmed

Incumbent Army officials including Army Chief expressed deep sorrow over the news. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs offered their heartfelt condolences, ISPR said. The services chief also prayed for the departed soul.

Amid the condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi also consoled his death.

The former COAS survived several assassination attempts and was even charged with high treason and eventually gets a death sentence.

Musharraf left his homeland in 2016 to seek medical treatment and was living in the Emirates in self-exile.