Pakistan’s former ambassador to UK Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London

LONDON – Wajid Shamsul Hasan, a Pakistani diplomat and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, has died in London after a prolonged illness.

He had served as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom in 2008.

Hasan, who had been ill for two years, was shifted to a hospital in London two weeks ago after his health condition deteriorated.

Announcement about his funeral is yet be made by his family.

Politicians and other social media users have express sadness over Hasan’s demise.

Shocked, saddened to hear that #PPP stalwart Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away. He spent a lifetime of devotion to democracy,human rights, free press and the PPP. What a loss!Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with 💔 pic.twitter.com/NnqXLGeQc3 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) September 28, 2021

Wajid Shamsul Hasan, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK and a known journalist and a columnist passed away in London a short while ago, his family sources disclosed.

He was indisposed for past few weeks pic.twitter.com/s5FGSFUHGV — Shahab Zuberi (@zuberishahab) September 28, 2021