Pakistan's former ambassador to UK Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London

By
Web desk
-
26

LONDON – Wajid Shamsul Hasan, a Pakistani diplomat and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, has died in London after a prolonged illness.

He had served as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom in 2008.

Hasan, who had been ill for two years, was shifted to a hospital in London two weeks ago after his health condition deteriorated.

Announcement about his funeral is yet be made by his family.

Politicians and other social media users have express sadness over Hasan’s demise.

 

 

