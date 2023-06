LAHORE – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 8,863.8 million as of June 16, 2023.

During the week ended on June 16, State Bank of Pakistan reserves decreased by US$ 482 million to US$ 3,536.9 million due to external debt repayment.

During the current week, SBP has received US$ 300 million proceeds of GoP commercial loan. These inflows shall be incorporated in the reserves position to be published as of Jun 23, 2023.