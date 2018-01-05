Pakistan’s foreign reserves position

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,154.3 million on December 29 2017, announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), here on Thursday. It said that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by SBP: US$ 14,106.7 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,047.6 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 20,154.3 million. During the week ending December 29 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 26 million to US$ 14,107 million, due to payments on account of external debt servicing.—APP