Pakistan’s FM Qureshi warmly welcomed in Egypt on 2-day visit

ISLAMABAD/CAIRO – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in the capital Egypt on a two-day visit of the brotherly country to hold in-depth discussion with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on bilateral relations.

The Pakistani minister was warmly received at Cairo airport by Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt Tariq Al-Wasmi, Charge d’Affaires at Pakistan’s Embassy in Cairo Shah Nazar Khan and senior officials, according to state-run media.

Besides holding discussions with the Egyptian Foreign Minister and other senior officials for the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in diverse areas, Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold a special meeting with the business community in Cairo.
During the visit, he will also visit the Headquarters of Arab League in Cairo and hold meeting with the Secretary General of Arab League.

