Punjab to open separate school for transgender persons in Multan tomorrow

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Tuesday to open a school for transgender persons in Multan, saying the plan will be extended to other parts of the province.

The minister in a tweet said: “We are opening first ever Transgender School in Pakistan. Why would we deny education to anyone in our country?”

“Our first school is opening in Multan tomorrow. We will open such schools in all Districts of Punjab InshAllah. One step at a time. Education for ALL,” he concluded.

He said that the decision of opening the school was taken after holding meeting with the members of the transgender community, which was not given attention in the past.

He said that the separate school is being setup for the community as children in the regular schools do not understand the emotional side of the transgender person and they could hurt them by making fun of the.

He said that transgendrs will be gradually brought to the regular schools, adding that they will be provided job opportunities.

In 2018, Pakistan’s parliament recognised the third gender, giving them fundamental rights including the right to vote and choose their gender on official documents.