Pakistan’s first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue kicks off tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Division is all set to hold the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, starting from Wednesday (March 16), with an aim to unveil Pakistan’s new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework.

The two-day conference, which is being organized with the cooperation of its Advisory Board and five leading think tanks , will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wants peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

Inaugural Address of Islamabad Security Dialogue by H.E. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Date: March 17, 2021

Time: 1100 hrs PKT#IslamabadDialogue pic.twitter.com/MR6T41B0Gk — Islamabad Security Dialogue (@IsbDialogue) March 16, 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will attend the session of second day as the guest of honour.

Opening Address of day 2 by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa Date: March 18, 2021

Time: 1300 hrs PKT@ISPR_Official @OfficialDGISPR#IslamabadDialogue pic.twitter.com/lA2n1F7VNK — Islamabad Security Dialogue (@IsbDialogue) March 12, 2021

At the event, the premier will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division, providing a platform to think tanks and universities working on the national security to share their recommendations with country’s leadership.

The event will be attended by former officials and local and global policy experts to debate Pakistan’s critical national security issues, and generate ideas shaping global society and the future of human civilization.