Pakistan’s first-ever Cyber Security Policy approved by federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval of country’s first National Cyber Security Policy 2021 aimed at data protection and prevention of cybercrimes.

Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication, which had prepared the policy, announced the development on Twitter. The same was also revealed by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain during a press conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Strengthening the cyber security posture of Pakistan will promote citizen’s trust in digital solutions and will bring economic prosperity,” said the ministry.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in the presser that the policy has been introduced keeping in view the enhanced significance of cyber regime.

The federal cabinet also approved the first-ever Digital Media Advertising Policy. Under the policy, advertisements will be made digital while ensuring transparency, Fawad said.

