Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre inaugurated in Lahore

District Administration Lahore in collaboration with Bank of Punjab has inaugurated the country’s first drive-through facility to vaccinate people against COVID-19 as the inoculation drive has been paced up across the country.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik announced the launching of the vaccination center on Twitter.

“Alhamdulilaah Pakistan got its first drive-through vaccination centre, which began operations at Qadafi Stadium Lahore,” he wrote.

Alhamdulilaah Pakistan got its first drive-through vaccination centre, which began operations at Qadafi Stadium Lahore.

The facility has been launched by the District Administration Lahore in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UVnjaDB0cO — Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) June 7, 2021

“Vaccines will be administered to the individuals inside the cars without the need of stepping out of their vehicles in this facility,” he said, adding that centre will open from 8pm to 2am.

Vaccines will be administered to the individuals inside the cars without the need of stepping out of their vehicles in this facility.

Timings: 08:00 PM – 02:00 AM

I urge all citizens to get inoculated nd not to fall prey to rumors about vaccination.

Follow SOPs and Get VACCINATED pic.twitter.com/FLf5EXOpKC — Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) June 7, 2021

He also urged all citizens to get vaccinated and not to “fall prey to rumors about vaccination”.

According to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday, the number of daily covid-19 cases continued to fall, with 1,490 persons testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, the nation has not reported a single virus-related critical care patient.

A total of 49,285 tests for the covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan, with 1,490 positive results. The positivity ratio has dropped to 3.2 percent, its lowest level since February 27.

Pakistan has recorded a positive rate below 4% for the seventh day in a row, with statistics showing that the third wave of the virus is on the wane as the country ramps up its vaccine effort.

The new instances have brought the overall number of confirmed cases of the virus in Pakistan to 933,630, with 1,820 persons recovering from the illness in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan now has 47,376 active cases of the disease. The overall number of people who have died has risen to 21,323.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/