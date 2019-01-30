Pakistan’s first AI Analyst/Robo Advisor launched

Observer Report

Karachi

After launching world’s first Robo Journalist – Dante, last year, baseH Technologies (baseH), Pakistan’s Premier Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company, rolls out country’s first Robo Analyst / Robo Advisor, which is going to shift and transform Pakistan’s Financial/Investment industry into a new paradigm.

The developers of one of the earliest AI-based content-writing softwares in the world from Pakistan, received unprecedented valuation at seed funding stage. baseH raised funds at a historic valuation of over USD 4.0 Million at Seed level, which is one of the highest in the AI/Tech space in Pakistan so far!

The Investment Agreement Signing Ceremony took place recently at NIC, Karachi, where the start-up is being accelerated. Honorable Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui graced the event as Chief Guest while former MPA Mr. Faisal Sabzwari was also present.

Key Corporate dignitaries/delegates attending the ceremony were Mr. Suleman S. Mehdi (Chairman, Pakistan Stock Exchange), Mr. Richard Morin (MD, PSX), Mr. Yusuf Hussain (CEO, Ignite–National Technology Fund), Mr. Hamayun Bashir (Chairman, National Clearing Company Limited), Mr. Muhammad Lukman (CEO, NCCPL), Mr. Irfan Siddiqui (President & CEO, Meezan Bank), Adnan Rizvi (Partner, KPMG), Zafar Sobani (former CEO Hubco), Mr. Veqar ul Islam (Member Policy Board, SECP), Mr. Yasir Qadri (CEO, UBL Fund Managers), Mr. Azfar Ahsan (CEO, Nutshell), and Mr. Fawaz Villani (CEO, Elixir), amongst many other Corporate, Business, Media and Financial/Investment Industry leaders and influentials.

