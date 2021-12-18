Pakistan’s female parliamentarians meet Indoneisan FM on OIC summit’s sidelines

ISLAMABAD – A group of female members of Pakistan’s Parliament held a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi at the Foreign Office on Saturday.

The meeting, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was held on the sidelines of the OIC summit on Afghanistan, which is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday).

خواتین پارلیمینٹیرینز کی وزارتِ خارجہ میں، وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی @SMQureshiPTI کے ہمراہ انڈونیشیا کی وزیر خارجہ محترمہ ریتنو مرسودی کے ساتھ ملاقات. خواتین کے حقوق کے تحفظ کے حوالے سے تبادلہ ء خیال.#OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg @OIC_OCI @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/lcbIggvqgN — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

In the meeting, matters related to women’s rights were discussed.

Earlier in the day, Marsudi called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration / partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed.

Gen Bajwa stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia.

COAS also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

