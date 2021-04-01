Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque ranks among top 50 beautiful buildings of world

NEW YORK – A group of researcher has listed Pakistan’s iconic Faisal Mosque among top 50 most beautiful buildings in the world after inspiring from its striking structure.

The ‘Golden Ratio’, an ancient algebraic equation widely regarded as a barometer of beauty, was used the team of Roofing Megastore, a US-based firm, to analyse the designs of the world’s most iconic structures and see how each stacks up against the ratio’s rules.

The mosque located at the foothills of the Margalla Hills was ranked 16th out of 50 buildings. The construction of the mosque was launched in 1976 after design made by Turkish architect, Vedat Dalokay, was approved in an competition.

Roofing Megastore says about Faisal Mosque as, “The fifth largest mosque in the world is striking from every angle, featuring a contemporary eight sided design that’s inspired by a typical Bedouin tent. Taking a decade to build, today Faisal Mosque is a major tourist attraction in Pakistan, while remaining an important place of worship”.

St. Paul’s Cathedral in London secured top position in the ranking while Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel in second place, and Westminster Abbey in third.