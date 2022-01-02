Pakistan’s exports witness significant growth in first half of FY2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s exports witnessed a significant growth of 25 percent in the first six months of the fiscal year 2021-22 when compared to statistics of last year.

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced the development on Twitter.

“During the first half of the current FY (Jul-Dec 2021), exports increased by 25% to USD 15.125 billion as compared to USD 12.110 billion during Jul-Dec 2020. The Export Target for first half of this FY was USD 15 billion,” he wrote.

Furthermore, a declined was witnessed in imports in December 2021. “Pakistan imports during Dec 2021 decreased to USD 6.9 billion as compared to USD 7.9 billion in Nov 2021. This is a decrease of USD 1 billion. The import projection for Dec 2021 was USD 6.2 billion,” the PM’s aide said.

During the first half of the current FY (Jul-Dec 2021), exports increased by 25% to USD 15.125 billion as compared to USD 12.110 billion during Jul-Dec 2020. The Export Target for first half of this FY was USD 15 billion. 3/4 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 2, 2022

Turning to exports, he said Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7% to USD 2.761 billion as compared to USD 2.366 in Dec 2020. The Export Target for the month was USD 2.8 billion.

“Further details on categories of export & import during Dec 2021 will be shared soon as we compile them,” Dawood concluded.