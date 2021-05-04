Pakistan’s exports to Holland increase 6.92% to $830m

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Holland (Netherlands) witnessed a surge of 6.92 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The overall exports to Holland were recorded as US $ 830.484 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of US $ 776.703 million during July- March (2019-20), showing growth of 6.92 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Holland during March 2021 also increased by 29.90 percent, from US $ 88.622 million against the exports of US $115.123 million.

On month-on-month basis, exports to Holland were rose by 18.15 percent during March 2021 in comparison with exports of US $ 97.430 million in February 2021, SBP data said.—APP