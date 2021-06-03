Pakistan’s exports to Canada see spike in first 10 months of FY 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s exports to Canada have registered a nearly 10 per cent increase in the first 10 months of the current financial year as per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to a statement by the Pakistan High Commission in Canada, the fresh SBP data reveals that Pakistan’s exports to Canada during the first 10 months of the current financial year have gone up by 9.8 percent as compared to the growth in the corresponding period of the last year.

In terms of volume, Pakistan’s exports to Canada during the period from July 2020 to April 2021 increased from $231.2 million to $253.9 million as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, says the press release quoting data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The SBP has also released its second quarterly report on Pakistan’s economy for the fiscal year 2020-21, stating that the country witnessed surge in industrial output and tax collection.

“The report highlights the strengthening of the economic recovery during the second quarter of the fiscal year,” reads the report.

“This was evident from the growing pace of industrial activity, promising output of major Kharif crops (with the exception of cotton), and a pick-up in the services sector during the review period,” it added.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-tajir-secures-17mn-in-series-a/