Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan decrease 43.61pc during July

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 43.61 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 61.255 million during July 2020 against exports of US $ 108.642 million during July2019, showing negative growth of 43.61 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 14.57 percent in first month, from US $ 2.216 billion to US $ 1.893 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $ 4.216 million against US $ 9.752 million last year, showing decreased of 56.76 percent in July 2020.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 13.26 percent, from US $ 4.184 billion to US $ 3.629 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 42.32 percent in surplus during July 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at US $ 57.039 million against US $ 98.890 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 42.32 percent, the data revealed.